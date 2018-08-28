Rapper Coolio set to perform in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:45 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:45 31 August 2018
PA Archive/PA Images
The city will be turned into a Gangsta’s Paradise when 90s rapper Coolio performs this autumn.
Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, will perform at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street on Thursday October 18.
The rapper has sold over 17 million records worldwide with hits including the Grammy award-winning Gangsta’s Pradise, Fantastic Voyage and 1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New).
He grew up in Compton in California at a time of tremendous change and his struggles feature heavily in his lyrics.
Coolio finished in third place on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, which was eventually won by Ulrika Johnson, and he also returned for Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 - an all-stars version of the show.
He also has a passion for cooking and has appeared on American reality shows Celebrity Cook Off, Celebrity Chops and created his own web series titled Cookin’ with Coolio,
Tickets to Coolio in Norwich cost £24.50 and tickets are on sale now.