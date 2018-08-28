Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Rapper Coolio set to perform in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:45 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:45 31 August 2018

Coolio enters the house during the launch of Ultimate Big Brother held at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, 2010. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Coolio enters the house during the launch of Ultimate Big Brother held at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, 2010. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

The city will be turned into a Gangsta’s Paradise when 90s rapper Coolio performs this autumn.

Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, will perform at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street on Thursday October 18.

The rapper has sold over 17 million records worldwide with hits including the Grammy award-winning Gangsta’s Pradise, Fantastic Voyage and 1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New).

He grew up in Compton in California at a time of tremendous change and his struggles feature heavily in his lyrics.

Coolio finished in third place on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, which was eventually won by Ulrika Johnson, and he also returned for Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 - an all-stars version of the show.

READ MORE: Macarons & More reveal location of second Norwich branch

He also has a passion for cooking and has appeared on American reality shows Celebrity Cook Off, Celebrity Chops and created his own web series titled Cookin’ with Coolio,

Tickets to Coolio in Norwich cost £24.50 and tickets are on sale now.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Owner’s anger after rare car damaged ‘beyond repair’ by falling fence

Mr Raby with his vehicle at his home in Bacton. Photo: James Raby

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Man who trolled dead people’s Facebook accounts including murder victim Hannah Witheridge appears in court

Hannah Witheridge. PHOTO: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Breaking News: Russell Martin leaves Norwich City

Russell Martin has left Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Eager customers queuing at 6.30am for new Costa to open in Cromer

Costa is open in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Rat droppings found in Great Yarmouth kebab shop with 0 food hygiene rating

UK Express Kebabs. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast