Brave tot to get ‘space to call his own’ following summer garden party to help raise funds

A special summer garden party will be taking place this weekend to help aid the recovery of a young boy battling against a rare form of cancer.

Denver Clinton, of Mattishall, near Dereham, recently returned from Addenbrooke’s Hospital after having 95pc of a tumour removed . The four-year-old was first diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma in May 2018.

A party has been organised by Paul Sandford, landlord of The Railway Tavern, on Yaxham Road, Dereham, to help raise funds towards the build of Denver’s special garden.

Mr Sandford is also appealing for more raffle prizes for Denver’s Summer Garden Party and has urged individuals and businesses to get in touch at the Tavern.

The brave tot is looking forward to having a new space to enjoy when he is not undergoing treatment.

Mr Sandford said: “Myself and Dean Vann have organised a team of people to give his garden a makeover and many local companies have given materials to make this happen.”

The party takes place from 2pm on Sunday August 26 and will feature live music.