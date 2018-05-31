Norfolk railway stations volunteers up for national awards

Norfolk volunteers who have transformed their local rail stations into gardens and community hubs have been shortlisted for a national award.

Greater Anglia’s teams of station adopters at Reedham and Cantley are in the finals of the It’s Your Station award at this year’s national Community Rail Awards.

The national Community Rail Awards recognise the important and often unsung work carried out by community rail partnerships, station adopters and community groups, in areas such as station enhancement, community engagement and diversity.

The team of station adopters at Reedham station are nominated for their gardening work and range of community activities – such as the creation of a village museum, carol singing and coffee mornings, which have made the station a real hub for local people.

The adopters at Cantley have been recognised for their tireless efforts to create and maintain a stunning garden, which covers the lengths of both platforms and makes for an unforgettable welcome to the area. Such is its fame, that it was even once visited by gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh.

Paul Haynes, Greater Anglia’s community partnerships manager, said: “It’s great to see our community rail lines thriving, connecting people and bringing so many benefits. From the start of our franchise we made a real commitment to our community rail lines with an investment of £3.5m – as well as working closely with them to encourage more people to use the train, and support local communities and the local economy.

“It’s great to see this partnership approach and the efforts of many people in Greater Anglia, the community rail partnerships and local councils, plus some outstanding volunteers, receiving national recognition.”

The award winners and commended initiatives will be announced on October 4.