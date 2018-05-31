Railway signs expected to go for thousands at Norfolk auction

Commuters would not expect the everyday signs they see at their train station to be worth thousands in a few years’ time.

But a Norfolk auctioneer is expecting his next lot of signs to sell for more than £2,000 at his up-coming auction.

Dan Woods, auctioneer at TW Gaze in Diss, is estimating that a number of railway signs up for sale at the Vintage Railwayana on Thursday, August 23 will be a hit with the punters.

The 30-year-old said: “Some of the interesting lots are still local which adds to the interest surrounding them such as a totem from Burston Station.

“There is a large double enamel sign for Cambridge and a running-in board which is a station platform sign for Chadwell.

“One thing we have which is quite unique, and I have never seen one before, is a signal box diagram for Pulham Station which is no longer in existence, which adds to the rarity and interest.

“I’m hopeful for the Burston and Cambridge sign to do fairly well. I had another double sign in my last auction in January for Halesworth which sold for £3,100 when I had estimated it around £1,000-£1,500.

Mr Woods has been an auctioneer at TW Gaze for a year but has been involved in the industry for 15 years.

Amongst the near 300 lots is a selection of office equipment, paperwork and lamps that have been saved for nearly 50 years by ex-railway employees.

Mr Woods added: “Hopefully the signal diagram would sell fairly well because it is of local interest and the station is no longer in existence.

“What I have found in sales is that if the item relates to a station that is no longer in use it adds to the interest and the price.”

He will also be donning his railway overalls for the auction as for Mr Woods being involved with rain memorabilia is more than just work.

He said: “I always look forward to the railway sales because I am a railway man myself.

“I drive steam engines for a hobby at Bressingham on the weekends, so getting to do that at the weekend and then indulge in my passion at work is a privilege, getting to see all the artefacts that if they weren’t saved at the time may have been lost forever.”

For more information on the lots featured at the auction go to https://www.twgaze.co.uk.