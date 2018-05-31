Search

Fire by railway line causes severe disruption to services between Norwich and London

PUBLISHED: 06:38 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 06:38 07 August 2018

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Trains running between Norwich and London Liverpool Street are being disrupted or cancelled after a line-side fire near Colchester damaged signalling equipment on the line.

Disruption to services in both directions is expected until around 2pm today, and passengers are being diverted via Cambridge and Ely.

If your journey has been delayed by more than 30 minutes you could claim compensation from Greater Anglia. Visit greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay.

