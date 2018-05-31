Olivia Colman named most powerful person in British TV

See what the Radio Times says about Norfolk's Olivia Colman. Picture: BBC. BBC

Norfolk-born Olivia Colman has been named the most powerful person in British television, according to a ranking by the Radio Times.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The actor comes top of the magazine’s TV 100 power list, which attempts to rank the on-screen and behind-the-scenes individuals who have had an exceptional past year on British television.

She rose to prominence in Channel 4’s Peep Show before making award-winning performances in Broadchurch and The Night Manager.

She will star as the Queen in the next series of Netflix’s The Crown, and is also due to feature in the BBC’s forthcoming Les Misérables drama and as Strawberry in an adaptation of Watership Down.

Chris Chibnall, the new Doctor Who showrunner, takes second place, while third place is shared by siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper – the creators, writers and stars of BBC comedy This Country.

The actor was at sixth form at Gresham’s School in Holt from 1990 to 1992.