Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Quiz

A-Ha! 15 questions that will show whether you’re a true Alan Partridge fan

PUBLISHED: 11:08 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:08 06 September 2018

Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Whether you love or loathe him, for many people Alan Partridge has become synonymous with Norfolk.

Since he first appeared on our televisions in 1991, as a sports presenter on spoof current affairs programme On The Hour, the character, played by Steve Coogan, has built up a legion of fans.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that filming had started on a new show, which could air later this year or early in 2019.

It will see radio DJ Partridge return to live television for the first time since his 1990s chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You.

He will be handed a career lifeline, a chance to step in temporarily as a co-host on This Time, an evening weekday magazine show.

So ahead of the show’s broadcast, we’d like to see just how much you know about Alan Partridge in our quiz.

Most Read

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Work on new £1m roundabout at busy industrial estate to bring 13 weeks of delays

Works to build a new roundabout on the A1066 will last 13 weeks. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Animal charity shop windows are smashed

The shop windows were smashed at the Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty shop Picture: Anthony Carroll

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Introducing Wobblefest 2018 – Norfolk Young Farmers’ new gin and cider festival for all

The traditional Norfolk Young Farmers Clubs' beer festival is being updated in 2018 as a cider and gin festival - Wobblefest 2018. Picture: Norfolk YFC.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast