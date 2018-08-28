Search

Hospital staff to take part in charity walk for Alzheimer’s Society

PUBLISHED: 09:15 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:16 31 August 2018

Five of the nine Team QEH members doing the Sandringham Memory Walk: from left – Dr Romana Tajammal, Hannah Richardson, Tonicha Patterson, Melanie Underhill and Abby Wing. Picture: QEH

QEH

Nine hospital staff who see the effects of dementia everyday through their work are doing a fundraising walk for Alzheimer’s Society.

The women who all work on Oxborough Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn are taking part in the fourth Sandringham Memory Walk on Sunday, September 16.

Clinical coordinator Hannah Richardson has organised Team Oxborough and will be doing the 6.5km walk for a third time.

She will be joined by Dr Romana Tajammal, Abby Wing, Melanie Underhill, Michelle Lawrence, Wendy Flett, Niamh Bishop, Madeline Burton and Tonicha Patterson.

Ms Richardson said: “We are going to walk as a team to not only raise much-needed funds for this important charity, but also to raise awareness and promote positive understanding.”

The team hopes to raise £500. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamoxboroughqeh

