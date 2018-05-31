Quakers to launch monthly environmental meetings

A Quakers group wants to hold regular meetings so people can share ideas on improving the environment, including on how to cut food waste.

A north Norfolk group is launching a regular meeting so people can share ideas on the environment and learn how to become more nature-friendly.

Sheringham Quakers hope to hold a monthly event where people can share ideas on how to reduce food waste, cut the use of plastic and synthetic textiles, as well as repair, reuse and upcycle.

Susan Hanson, from the Quakers, said: “We wish to provide a monthly venue where people can find out, share and encourage. Perhaps you can provide a contact, give a talk, a demonstration, provide leaflets, promote your product or assist in organizing the event.

“We need your help. Added together all our efforts will make a big difference.”

The first meeting will be on Saturday, October 13 from 10am-midday at the Quaker Meeting House in Cremer Street.

Anyone interested in finding out more can send a text message to the group on 07497 190599.