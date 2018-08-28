Search

Advanced search

Calling all crazy cat people! New magazine launched for cats... by cats

PUBLISHED: 15:57 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:50 04 November 2018

Purrs Magazine featuring an exclusive interview with Dixie, winner of this year’s Furball Championships (Picture: Pam Communications)

Purrs Magazine featuring an exclusive interview with Dixie, winner of this year’s Furball Championships (Picture: Pam Communications)

Archant

A Norwich publishing company has joined forces with a team of very clever cat correspondents to launch a new magazine - for cats.

Purrs mag is a fully fledged, 100-page publication boasting all the latest kitty news, views and, er, gossip.

For £6.99 readers can expect articles on tuna, catnip, kneading, scratching and cardboard boxes, as well as features on the best places to hide, nifty ways to avoid medicine and an investigation into whether 18 hours sleep a day is really enough.

The company behind it, Pam Communications, insist the finished product is humorous and that the soft-touch cover is perfect for you feline pal to sit on.

“Our writers have gone the extra mile in putting together the content of Purrs,” they said.

“They’ve been up and down the alleyways and spent much longer than usual under parked cars.

“And we can assure you that the magazine was absolutely not thrown together at the last minute after the designers spent most of the month sleeping on the sofa. That’s a nasty rumour put about by some dogs.”

Purrs is available to buy now at www.thecatmag.co.uk and £1 from every sale goes to the Feline Care cat rescue centre at East Harling in Norfolk.

A sneak preview inside Purrs magazine (Picture: Pam Communications)A sneak preview inside Purrs magazine (Picture: Pam Communications)

A sneak preview inside Purrs magazine (Picture: Pam Communications)A sneak preview inside Purrs magazine (Picture: Pam Communications)

Most Read

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man, 30, reported missing after failing to turn up for work

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast