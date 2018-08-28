Calling all crazy cat people! New magazine launched for cats... by cats

A Norwich publishing company has joined forces with a team of very clever cat correspondents to launch a new magazine - for cats.

Purrs mag is a fully fledged, 100-page publication boasting all the latest kitty news, views and, er, gossip.

For £6.99 readers can expect articles on tuna, catnip, kneading, scratching and cardboard boxes, as well as features on the best places to hide, nifty ways to avoid medicine and an investigation into whether 18 hours sleep a day is really enough.

The company behind it, Pam Communications, insist the finished product is humorous and that the soft-touch cover is perfect for you feline pal to sit on.

“Our writers have gone the extra mile in putting together the content of Purrs,” they said.

“They’ve been up and down the alleyways and spent much longer than usual under parked cars.

“And we can assure you that the magazine was absolutely not thrown together at the last minute after the designers spent most of the month sleeping on the sofa. That’s a nasty rumour put about by some dogs.”

Purrs is available to buy now at www.thecatmag.co.uk and £1 from every sale goes to the Feline Care cat rescue centre at East Harling in Norfolk.

