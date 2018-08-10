Search

Homeless charity lends its support to town’s first ever Pride

PUBLISHED: 13:45 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:45 15 August 2018

The first ever King's Lynn Pride parade will take place on Saturday, August 18 Picture: Nick Butcher

The first ever King's Lynn Pride parade will take place on Saturday, August 18 Picture: Nick Butcher

Supporters and clients of a homeless charity will be parading with the LGBT community at King’s Lynn’s first ever Pride parade.

The Purfleet Trust, which helps the homeless and vulnerable in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, is one of many organisations supporting the event on Saturday, August 18.

“I am pleased we have been asked to participate,” said Paula Hall, the trust’s chief executive.

“Homeless people face discrimination and inequality every day. Pride celebrates diversity and promotes tolerance, it is only right that the trust should be a part of this event.

“I am particularly proud that Francis Bone, one of our Purfleet staff and chairman of our fundraisers, is one of the organisers of the Pride event.

The Purfleet Trust, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtThe Purfleet Trust, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

“I am sure it is going to be a great success – and one that we are pleased to support and be involved in.

“Pride events are wonderful as they celebrate diversity and encourage equality. Everyone in life deserves to feel inclusive and King’s Lynn Pride will offer this to everyone.”

As well as participating in the parade the trust will have a stall highlighting the work it carries out.

Francis Bone said: “The Purfleet Trust is one of the most non-judgmental places that I have ever worked.

“The people here are inspirational. They are truly tolerant of other people and understanding of the complex issues of equality.

“I am so excited that so many of my colleagues are taking part in Saturdays celebrations.”

King’s Lynn Pride will begin at the Tuesday Market Place at 1pm with a parade through the town centre, followed by Pride in the Park in the Walks.

