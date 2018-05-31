Grab your rainbow flags and feathers - Pride is coming to Great Yarmouth!

If you loved Norwich Pride next summer you can celebrate diversity and equality in the rainbow garlanded streets of Great Yarmouth.

Kyle Hussey aka Eva Jenna-Talia who is keen to bring a Pride event to Great Yarmouth Photo: Kyle Hussey Kyle Hussey aka Eva Jenna-Talia who is keen to bring a Pride event to Great Yarmouth Photo: Kyle Hussey

Organisers are busy planning the first ever Pride event for Great Yarmouth and Waveney which they hope will be “one of the best in the UK.”

Kyle Hussey, from Caister, committee chairman, and also a drag queen called Eva Jenna-Talia said:

“Great Yarmouth has long been seen as an old-fashioned, culturally backward town.

“We aim to promote and celebrate diversity in the town and show that this is no longer the case.

“Great Yarmouth is vibrant and accepting, full of culture and steeped in history.

“We feel a Pride event within the town will give people from all over the UK a chance to visit and celebrate equality and diversity and take in some of the local history and culture.

“With support from businesses like Quay Pride we aim to bring the best entertainment and atmosphere to the event.”

The date has been set for Saturday June 29 2019 bringing to Yarmouth “something that has been missing for so long.”

Mr Hussey, 30, added: “Norwich has its own Pride event, while this is good because it is close enough for most of the LGBT+ community of Great Yarmouth and Waveney to get to there are some members who miss out because they are unable to travel, for example disabled or youth.

“The GYPride committee is working hard to promote equality and diversity within Great Yarmouth and helping promote the well-being of mental and sexual health of the community members.

“This includes inviting both the NHS Wellbeing and Terence Higgins Trust to attend the events to give support and advice to the community on such issues.”

Committee members are from all over Gorleston and Great Yarmouth and include Andrew Livingstone (Quay Pride), Justin Margetts (Quay Pride), Shaun Ellis, Jamie Bloomfield, Briarnie Anguish, Mel Lush and Emmy Kiss.

The organisation is hoping to achieve charity status with all raised funds going towards LGBT+ Pride events and other community support programmes.

An online donation page has been set up to raise £2,000 towards staging the event and booking acts.

Members are meeting with borough council officials this week as part of the planning process.

The 10th Norwich Pride parade was staged on Saturday and venues across the city staged Pride parties.

This year for the first time the Pride flag fluttered over Great Yarmouth’s town hall for Pride month.

LGBT+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender taking in spectrums of sexuality and gender.

To find out more visit the group’s Facebook page.