Pleasure Beach boss has cinema phase of The Edge leisure complex in his sights

PUBLISHED: 18:03 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:22 04 September 2018

An image of what the new Premier Inn taking shape at The Edge will look like. Photo: Arch e-tech Design Ltd

A new hotel and restaurant on Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile are taking shape to schedule - with progress being made on phase two.

Albert Jones, the man behind The Edge leisure complex confirmed today building work would be completed by the end of February.

The Premier Inn and Beefeater restaurant going up just south of the Pleasure Beach are set to deliver dozens of jobs and help lever in more operators to the casino-anchored complex.

MORE: Pleasure Beach owner delighted after councillors in Great Yarmouth approve The Edge plans

Mr Jones said: “Building work will be finished at the end of February to be open for Easter.

“We are now working on the second phase, the cinema and other restaurants. But we will need a bit of time to get our breath back and concentrate on getting this ticking over.”

Outline planning permission for phases two and three of the development, which would see the additions of first an entertainment complex with restaurants, an indoor play area and a cinema built, followed by a 25,000sq/ft casino was granted last summer.

The 81-bedroom hotel is Premier Inn’s second in the town, a move said to reflect “strong demand” for its offer.

