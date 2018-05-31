Prehistoric flints and medieval pottery found in gardens

Pictured are Wreningham residents and archaeologists digging a successful test-pit in the village during August. Photo: Keith Morris Archant

A community archaeology project has uncovered prehistoric flints and medieval pottery in people’s gardens in Wreningham.

The artefacts were found in five test-pits dug in different gardens in the south Norfolk village between August 11 and 12.

Archaeologist Steve Hickling, who is leading the project, said: “Victorian pottery and little bits of tile were unsurprisingly found in all the test-pits and almost all also yielded prehistoric burnt flints pot-boilers.

“Two of the pits yielded medieval pottery including one which produced some rather large sherds and suggests medieval occupation before the current c.17th century timber-framed farmhouse was built.

All the artefacts recovered will be cleaned and passed to an expert for dating.

The next step is to excavate a more test-pits in the coming weeks. To get involved or to allow a test pit in your garden, email steve.hickling@norfolk.gov.uk.