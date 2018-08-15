Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Look at this amazing Dad’s Army inspired coastal cafe

PUBLISHED: 10:47 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:51 16 August 2018

Dad's Army and Wartime collector Darren Stride has opend 'Poppylands' tea room in Horsey,Norfolk. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dad's Army and Wartime collector Darren Stride has opend 'Poppylands' tea room in Horsey,Norfolk. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Fans of the 1940s and a lovely cuppa? Well, don’t panic!

A Dad’s Army fanatic has turned this Horsey cafe into a haven for lovers of wartime nostalgia.

Darren Stride and his brother Dean run the Poppylands tearoom which is filling up with Second World war memorabilia and aims to become a museum.

Dad's Army and Wartime collector Darren Stride has opend 'Poppylands' tea room in Horsey,Norfolk. Picture: Nick ButcherDad's Army and Wartime collector Darren Stride has opend 'Poppylands' tea room in Horsey,Norfolk. Picture: Nick Butcher

As people enjoy cups of tea and treats they are surrounded by some of Mr Stride’s own collection of wartime artefacts and donated bygone items, such as a pilot’s cockpit suit, a record player and posters.

There is also a strong Dad’s Army presence thanks to Mr Stride’s love of the programme from when he was aged four and used to watch it with his grandfather, who started his grandson’s wartime collecting hobby by giving him war medals.

Dad's Army and Wartime collector Darren Stride has opend 'Poppylands' tea room in Horsey,Norfolk. Picture: Nick ButcherDad's Army and Wartime collector Darren Stride has opend 'Poppylands' tea room in Horsey,Norfolk. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mr Stride is well known for having his own museum based in the garden of his home in nearby Scratby and he is slowly transferring items to the Horsey tearoom with the ultimate ambition of creating another museum.

The brothers have run Poppylands, which is off Waxham Road, for two years and they say people are enjoying the chance to have cuppa and food such as toad in the hole and bubble and squeak and a mardle in such a tranquil and fascinating location.

Dad's Army and Wartime collector Darren Stride has opend 'Poppylands' tea room in Horsey,Norfolk. Picture: Nick ButcherDad's Army and Wartime collector Darren Stride has opend 'Poppylands' tea room in Horsey,Norfolk. Picture: Nick Butcher

And visitors still express surprise at the tearoom’s wartime look.

Mr Stride, who dresses up as Corporal Pike from his favourite show, said: “When people come through the doors they don’t expect what they will see. It is like the programme Goodnight Sweetheart with Nicholas Lyndhurst. It is a snapshot of the 1940s.

Dad's Army and Wartime collector Darren Stride has opend 'Poppylands' tea room in Horsey,Norfolk. Picture: Nick ButcherDad's Army and Wartime collector Darren Stride has opend 'Poppylands' tea room in Horsey,Norfolk. Picture: Nick Butcher

“People like it here because they want a place to have a nice conservation and enjoy saying something to someone else without mobile phones going off and people talking loudly.

“I am still bringing items over from my home in Scratby and would love to set up a museum by the entrance. People have also been fantastic in donating items, someone came in this week with a Lancaster bomber radio.”

Dad's Army and Wartime collector Darren Stride has opend 'Poppylands' tea room in Horsey,Norfolk. Picture: Nick ButcherDad's Army and Wartime collector Darren Stride has opend 'Poppylands' tea room in Horsey,Norfolk. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mr Stride’s museum in California Gardens had been entered for the Shed of the Year national contest in 2011.

Related articles

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why festival season can give businesses a reason to celebrate

Music fans enjoying Wolf Alice at Latitude 2018. The regional director of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking says businesses should make the most of opportunities presented by festivals. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast