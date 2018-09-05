10,000 donated poppies to be draped down church tower in Remembrance display

A church tower will be decorated with 10,000 poppies as part of a town’s project to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Launched by Brandon in Bloom, the Remembrance project asked for donations of crocheted and knitted poppies.

They also enlisted the help of the Brandon Crafters, who meet at the Brandon Church Institute, and Reverend Sharron Coburn of St Peter’s Church.

They have been inundated with donations of wool and poppies and so far have well in excess of 13,000.

The majority of the poppies will be draped down St Peter’s and there will also be extra displays throughout the town.

The garden area known as the Wedge, off Thetford Road, there will be a theme of Blood and Bandages, with 600 poppies knitted onto bandages which will be wrapped around tree trunks.

Rachel Sobiechowski, Brandon In Bloom horticultural advisor and secretary, said: “People have been bringing bags full of poppies to me.

“They have been coming from all over the place. It is honestly phenomenal.

“There was a special market on Saturday in town and there were so many people who came along and sewed the poppies onto the nets. Everybody in the town has been so helpful.”

Donations of poppies are still welcome but the group is now looking for people to help sew the poppies onto the nets which will be placed on the church.

So far eight metres of the netting have had poppies sewn on, with a further 45m needing to be done.

Sessions are being held at the Church Institute on Friday, September 14 from 1pm until 3pm; Monday, September 17 from 6.30pm until 8.30pm, and Friday, September 28 from 1pm until 3pm.

Rev Coburn said she will also hold sewing sessions at local schools, Girl Guides and Brandon Fire Station during October.

“It is important for the younger generation to be involved to make it real to them,” she said. “And for them to know what it is we are actually commemorating. We should not forget their sacrifices.”

Brandon saw 65 men died during the First World War

In addition to the poppy display there will be a variety of activities starting from Saturday, November 3 including a veteran’s tea and a tea dance.

More information will be provided at a nearer date.