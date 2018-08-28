Search

Norfolk craft studio works with children to create poppy display

PUBLISHED: 13:02 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:30 05 November 2018

Poppies at the Clay Barn. Pictures: supplied by Lisa Barker

Archant

Hundreds of children joined forces with a craft studio to create a poppy display to pay tribute to the First World War dead.

The Clay Barn in Brisley, near Dereham, is a small family business that offers birthday parties and ladies’ nights, and works with schools and playgroups.

Spokeswoman Lisa Barker said: “We also do a lot of charity work and have supported East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices for 13 years.

“This year I worked with five schools in Norfolk, East Rudham, Weasenham and Bacton primary schools, and Mundesley infants and junior schools to help with their Poppy Art Display.

“A total of 360 children took part and they hand-built their own poppy out of clay, just like the ones in London a few years ago.

“I transported them back to The Clay Barn and went to work firing the pieces to make them into bisque, then finishing off with colour and glaze.”

