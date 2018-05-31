Work starts on £4.5 million scheme to ease congestion in Norfolk town

Work to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety in Attleborough is set to start as part of a £4.5 million transport improvement project in the town.

Busy one-way Surrogate Street will be widened and converted to two-way and the junctions of Church Street and Connaught Road realigned during the work that will begin from September 3.

These changes are aimed at tackling congestion and improving pedestrian safety in Attleborough town centre, and reducing the number of right turning vehicles at Connaught Road and Exchange Street junction.

Traffic lights will also be installed at the Church Street junction to help prevent long queues of traffic within the town centre and benefit pedestrians wishing to cross the road.

Other pedestrian improvements will include three new zebra crossings and widening of pavements next to the church on Surrogate Street and Church Street, and next to the shops on Church Street.

Attleborough is in the midst of a huge expansion, with more than 4,500 new homes due to be built over the next 20 years.

Last year Norfolk County Council held public consultations on how best to spend £4.5 million granted from the Local Growth Fund to help facilitate the development of infrastructure to support the town’s growth.

Congestion at Surrogate Street was highlighted as a point of concern amongst those who took part in the consultation, with 71% voting to convert the street in to a two-way road in order to improve traffic flow.

County councillor for Attleborough, Rhodri Oliver, said: “We have been talking to and working with Attleborough residents, to design improvements to Surrogate Street and the surrounding roads that will benefit both residents and businesses.

“By changing the current one-way system to two way we can help keep traffic moving through Attleborough, making journeys easier for drivers and improving the environment for those in the town, while the introduction of traffic lights and wider pavements will make it safer for people navigating the town centre on foot.”

The work is due to take 12 weeks and will see Surrogate Street temporarily reduced to one lane with traffic lights used for periods.