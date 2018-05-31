Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

What’s with all those cones by the side of the A47?

PUBLISHED: 13:40 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 24 August 2018

Traffic cones in the fields near the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Nick Butcher

Traffic cones in the fields near the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A set of traffic cones in a Norfolk field is giving drivers a glimpse of the route for a due-to-be dualled section of the A47.

Proposed changes to the A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.Proposed changes to the A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

The cones have appeared in a field close to North Burlingham, which is one of six sections on the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth where work is due to take place as part of a £300m package of upgrades.

The section of the A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham is still a single carriageway and acts as a bottleneck. That leads to congestion, increasing journey times.

It also has a poor safety record, with 33 crashes between October 2011 and 2016, including a death, so it was selected as one of the sections of the road which will be dualled.

Following consultation, the public said they wanted to see a new dual carriageway built to the south of the existing A47.

Traffic cones in the fields near the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Nick ButcherTraffic cones in the fields near the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Nick Butcher

Highways England has been proceeding with that option, which they say can be built with the least disruption to drivers during construction and has the least impact on the environment.

They say that the cones are part of ground investigation work alongside the route of the proposed new road, ahead of another round of statutory consultation over the changes.

Following that, work is due to start in 2020 and the scheme could be completed and open to traffic in 2023.

The other schemes in Norfolk are: • Creating a new dual carriageway section between North Tuddenham and Easton

• Making improvements to both the Vauxhall and Gapton junctions in Great Yarmouth

• Improvements to the A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout

But the Eastern Daily Press has been pushing for the government to pledge to fund full dualling of the A47. The Just Dual It! campaign, is being run with Norfolk County Council and the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce,

Currently just 47pc of the route is dual carriageway and despite the £300m of work which is planned, it will still leave substantial sections of the A47 as single carriageway with no current plans to dual them.

The campaign, which has won backing from the public and businesses, wants the government to commit to make funding available to dual the entire length of the A47 by 2030.

And it calls for dualling of the Acle Straight and from Tilney to East Winch between 2020 and 2025.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Norwich drivers to face diversions because of A47 Postwick bridge work

Resurfacing work on one of the bridges at Postwick will mean diversions for drivers. Picture: Mike Page

Beach goers warned that taking pebbles away is illegal

Sheringham beach celebrates Norfolk Day Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast