Talks over controversial work on Boudicca Way

PUBLISHED: 17:15 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:15 31 August 2018

Banks of mud left after work by Norfolk Trails on Boudicca Way at Shotesham. Picture: Simon Parkin

Banks of mud left after work by Norfolk Trails on Boudicca Way at Shotesham. Picture: Simon Parkin

Clear the air talks have been held after walkers were left unhappy by major works to improve access on a stretch of the Boudicca Way.

Work by Norfolk Trails to improve drainage and access on Boudicca Way at Shotesham. Picture: Simon ParkinWork by Norfolk Trails to improve drainage and access on Boudicca Way at Shotesham. Picture: Simon Parkin

Large pieces of machinery were brought into woodland to help dig a series of deep ditches to improve drainage, clear undergrowth and laid a new surface to provide better access to part of the long distance walk at Shotesham.

Boudicca Way, which runs for 36 miles between Norwich and Diss, roughly parallel with the old Roman ‘Pye’ Road, now the A140, is popular with walkers. Along the way, the trail passes picturesque villages such as Shotesham, Saxlingham Nethergate and Pulham Market.

Members of Shotesham Walking Group were shocked that work at an area known as Joys Loke, close to the village church, had left it looking barren.

Alison Thomas, county councillor for Long Stratton, who has held talks to resolve issues over work on Boudicca Way. Picture: Norfolk ConservativesAlison Thomas, county councillor for Long Stratton, who has held talks to resolve issues over work on Boudicca Way. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives

Local walker Tim Drake said: “This is a very pretty path but it can be a little bit muddy. The work they have done we feel is totally disproportionate to the problem though. The ditches have been badly dug and there has been rubbish left.

“It has clearly cost a lot of money to do what they have done and there is some concern about the amount of expense that has gone into it. Most people who have walked along there have been left quite shocked at the state of it. We are trying to get it resolved.”

The work has been carried out by Norfolk Trails as part of a programme of improvements by Norfolk County Council to improve access along the county’s network of walks.

Talks have now taken place between Norfolk Trails and the parish council in an effort to resolve the problems after the issue was raise with Long Stratton county councillor Alison Thomas.

She said: “I met with the parish council and the Norfolk Trails team who have been doing the work.

“The problem is when you go in with big pieces of equipment moving large amounts of earth it does make it look rather barren until it revegetates.

Work by Norfolk Trails to improve drainage and access on Boudicca Way at Shotesham. Picture: Simon ParkinWork by Norfolk Trails to improve drainage and access on Boudicca Way at Shotesham. Picture: Simon Parkin

“It is still a work in progress and I think people have looked at the work that has been done so far and they are assuming that is what it is going to look like at the end. I am satisfied that the work that has been done will actually improve the area in time.”

