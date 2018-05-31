Repairs to heritage project paving after less than 18 months

The Heritage Triangle streetscape on Market Hill in Diss is set to be repaired.

Work to repair paving on a heritage project in a South Norfolk town is to be undertaken less than 18 months after it was first installed.

The Heritage Triangle on Market Hill in Diss during this summer's Transport Fayre.

Improvements to the streetscape in the Diss Heritage Triangle, including benches and planters, were undertaken at the start of summer last year at the cost of about £500,000.

Now cracked paving stones means repairs are to be undertaken. The work will take place over 14 nights. Some businesses had complained the original work had hit trade.

Diss Town Council said in a statement: “Norfolk County Council has scheduled to carry out remedial works to Market Hill for 14 nights from September 10 between 7pm and 7am. Market Hill will be closed during these hours to minimise disruption to local businesses.

“The works will see the imprint area outside Adkins opticians replaced with new base, binder, bond coat and imprint material. New slabs and blister pavers will also be installed to replace those that are cracked.”

The £3.3m Heritage Triangle Project, which covers the Corn Hall restoration and Mere boardwalk and gardens, as well as the streetscape, was short-listed in prestigious awards organised by the Royal Town Planning Institute.