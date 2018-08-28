Search

Public invited to share ideas for re-designed play area

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 September 2018

Friends in a play area. PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Friends in a play area. PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto

gpointstudio

Members of the public have the chance to influence improvements to a play area this weekend.

A public consultation is being held at the London Road Play Area in Attleborough on Saturday, September 8 from 11am to 3pm.

People are invited to drop in to look at the initial plans and share their comments, thoughts and suggestions.

As part of Attleborough Town Council’s commitment to improving their open spaces (an objective within the Attleborough Neighbourhood Plan) town mayor Vera Dale and councillor Tony Crouch will attend the event. Also there will be a consultant from Playlink, who will share their ideas for the play area.

Councillor Dale said: “We have a master plan for all play areas in the town.

“We want people who use the area on a regular basis to come and talk - there are things that we want that might not be what they want, and we want to make sure they are heard.”

