Plymouth Brethren Church finds new home as Postwick gospel hall plans are approved

PUBLISHED: 14:20 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:20 05 September 2018

Postwick hub pictured in 2016 Picture: Mike Page

Postwick hub pictured in 2016 Picture: Mike Page

A Christian group is to soon have a new place to call home, after approval was given to build a church close to the Postwick Hub.

Broadland District Council has granted planning permission to a company representing the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church for a gospel hall off Oaks Lane in Postwick.

The new hall, which was approved by the council’s planning committee, will serve as home for the Norwich members of the Plymouth Brethren community.

It is also due to serve the church’s wider membership, by also hosting the county’s regional meetings, which also include members of the groups in Waveney and mid-Norfolk.

These events attract more than 500 people, which the current hall in Rackheath struggles to accommodate.

The gospel hall has been designed in “a barn style”, featuring red brick and composite timber.

The plans also include parking for 174 cars and end the group’s long search for a new home.

