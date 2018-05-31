Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Plans to replace Splash with conventional pool spark backlash

PUBLISHED: 10:03 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:08 25 August 2018

A 'splash pad. North Norfolk District Council has plans to include one in the replacement facility to Spash in Sheringham. Picture: COURTESY NNDC/USTIGATE

A 'splash pad. North Norfolk District Council has plans to include one in the replacement facility to Spash in Sheringham. Picture: COURTESY NNDC/USTIGATE

Archant

Fans of the unusual ‘beach-style’ facilities at an aging north Norfolk swimming pool have slammed a council’s plans to replace it with a more conventional facility.

An artist's impression of the interior of the proposed Sheringham Leisure Centre. Image: NNDCAn artist's impression of the interior of the proposed Sheringham Leisure Centre. Image: NNDC

North Norfolk District Council wants to build a £10.7 million leisure centre in Sheringham to replace Splash, which opened in the town in 1988 featuring a wave machine, slide and shallow end which mimics a beach.

But users of the current facility have urged the council to revise its plans, which include a six-lane 25-metre pool, a learner pool and multi-purpose studios, but lack the features they have come to love.

MORE: Reader letter: The council’s plans to replace Splash will backfire

Among them is Samantha Green, from Norwich, who said she was “very sad” about the proposed design.

She said: “Me and my partner took our six-year-old son last week and I was talking of making it tradition as my late mother did with me and we enjoy making a whole day of it - the beach, the town, we love it all. This will be so sad for me and future generations. I do not want splash do be a distant memory. Maybe they can just refurbish the pool and add more fun.”

An artist's impression of the exterior of the proposed Sheringham Leisure Centre. Image: NNDCAn artist's impression of the exterior of the proposed Sheringham Leisure Centre. Image: NNDC

And Chris Pope said Splash drew visitors from far and wide, as should its replacement. He said: “Splash offers something a bit extra with the beach layout. The council should think long and hard before committing to a solely local solution.”

But the council said slides and a wave machine at the new centre would cost too much to install and maintain.

A spokesman said: “This has been confirmed as part of our leisure contractor procurement as well where we have found that these costs would not be recovered.”

However, the spokesman said the new centre would have a “colourful splash pad and learner pool for children to enjoy and where they can improve their confidence in the water.”

Splash Leisure Centre and swimming pool in Sheringham. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSplash Leisure Centre and swimming pool in Sheringham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

MORE: Plans for £10.7m pool and sports centre take a leap forward

He said: “In addition, the leisure market has moved a long way since the 1980s to either huge water parks with large, fixed infrastructure; or mixed use municipal pools. These cater for both those who wish to just swim and the ‘play’ market.”

The council has also said a conventional swimming pool, rather than a leisure pool, was needed in order to secure Sport England funding for the project.

It said Splash, which costs £150,000 a year to run, will be demolished.

-What do you think of the plans? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Man’s body is found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

13-year-old hit by vehicle on busy road suffers life-changing injuries

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Man’s body is found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Video: STARTING XI: Louis Thompson makes his first league start of the season for Norwich City

Louis Thompson starts for Norwich City against Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Live: MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Leeds United – Canaries aim to burst Bielsa’s bubble

Teemu Pukki will look to continue his fine early season form as Norwich City host early Championship leaders Leeds United at Carrow Road.

Castle Mall to open £2m ten-pin bowling centre

Ten-pin bowling is coming to Castle Mall PHOTO: Thinkstock

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast