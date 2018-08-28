Plans to bulldoze former vet practice to build bungalows

Site of the former vets on Uplands Way in Diss. Picture: Google Archant

Plans to demolish the disused building of a former veterinary practice and build bungalows have been submitted to South Norfolk Council.

Uplands Way Vets, which has operated in Norfolk and Suffolk for a century and served Diss for more than 40 years, moved its Diss clinic to the former Bressingham Aquatics Centre, located on the A1066 Low Road, in 2015.

Now new plans have been submitted for its former premises in Uplands Way in Diss. The proposals would see current empty one-story building knocked down and replaced with three bungalows.

Previous proposals to build five residential homes on the land were withdrawn in 2015 but planners gave conditional approval for two dwellings in 2016.

The past plans had seen objections raised by nearby homeowners about the number and lay-out of new homes in an otherwise residential street.