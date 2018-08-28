Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plans to bulldoze former vet practice to build bungalows

PUBLISHED: 12:58 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:00 05 September 2018

Site of the former vets on Uplands Way in Diss. Picture: Google

Site of the former vets on Uplands Way in Diss. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans to demolish the disused building of a former veterinary practice and build bungalows have been submitted to South Norfolk Council.

Uplands Way Vets, which has operated in Norfolk and Suffolk for a century and served Diss for more than 40 years, moved its Diss clinic to the former Bressingham Aquatics Centre, located on the A1066 Low Road, in 2015.

Now new plans have been submitted for its former premises in Uplands Way in Diss. The proposals would see current empty one-story building knocked down and replaced with three bungalows.

Previous proposals to build five residential homes on the land were withdrawn in 2015 but planners gave conditional approval for two dwellings in 2016.

The past plans had seen objections raised by nearby homeowners about the number and lay-out of new homes in an otherwise residential street.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Bin lorries and council vans were on the road without MoT

Seven South Norfolk Council vehicles were used on the road without MoT certificates. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Former Norfolk MP and hospital chairman given top NHS job

David Prior. Photo: Bill Smith

Teenager admits making bomb threats to thousands of schools

An undated picture issued by the National Crime Agency of George Duke-Cohan, 19, who has admitted making bomb threats to thousands of schools Photo credit should read: National Crime Agency/PA Wire

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast