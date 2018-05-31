Search

Plans approved for rebuild at £1.7 million Norfolk mansion

PUBLISHED: 14:33 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:33 25 August 2018

Roydon Hall at Roydon near Diss was once owned by the Frere family. Picture: Denise Bradley

Plans to rebuild part of a Grade II listed Norfolk mansion that was damaged by a wartime bomb have been approved by planners.

Plans have been approved for Roydon Hall. Picture: GooglePlans have been approved for Roydon Hall. Picture: Google

The late-18th century three storey red brick Roydon Hall, on Hall Lane in Roydon, near Diss, which boasts a tennis court, three-bedroom coach house and sits in around 10 acres of land, was one of the top five most expensive houses bought in Norfolk last year, selling for £1.7 million.

South Norfolk Council has approved plans by its new owners to rebuild the mansion’s east corner that was severely damaged by a Second World War bomb.

The proposals will also see the removal of 1950s structures and the reinstating of the original classical and formal plan form of the hall, whose owners from as early as 1766 were the Frere family.

Plans to replace an old swimming pool with a sleek new modern pool building are conditional on detailed drawings and specifications.

