People are giving their say on £121m third crossing plan

PUBLISHED: 17:41 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:41 25 August 2018

Anthony Carroll

Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 2. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 2. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council

The first in a series of public consultation events over the proposed £121m third river crossing for Great Yarmouth has been held in the town.

The town’s library hosted the council-staffed consultation session on Saturday as part of a seven week long process before Norfolk County Council submits a Development Consent Order to the Planning Inspectorate, which will then submit a final report to the transport minister to consider.

The public consultations are said to be the last chance people may have on giving their say on the plans, which could see work start in 2020 with the aim of traffic crossing the new bridge in 2023.

The next staffed consultation events being held across Great Yarmouth are on:

Thursday, August 30, 10am-9pm at the Priory Centre, Priory Plain

Tuesday, September 4, 10am-8pm at Gorleston Library

Wednesday, September 12, 10am–8pm at the Kings Centre, 30, Queen Annes Road, Southtown

People can respond to the consultation at www.norfolk.gov.uk/3rc

