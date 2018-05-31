Norwich drivers to face diversions because of A47 Postwick bridge work

Resurfacing work on one of the bridges at Postwick will mean diversions for drivers. Picture: Mike Page www.mike-page.co.uk copyright image

Drivers will face diversions when work to resurface one of the bridges over the A47 at Postwick starts at the end of the month.

The £65,000 work, on the older of the two bridges, will start on Thursday, August 30.

It will involve three nights of work, taking place overnight, from 7pm and 6am each day.

The Postwick junction and A47 will remain open, but drivers using the junction will follow a short, signed diversion route taking traffic around the junction and across the new Postwick bridge that will remain fully open during the work.

The diversion route will be along the A1194 Broadland Way, Broadland Gate Link and A1270 across the new bridge at Postwick. Pedestrian access will be maintained across both bridges during the work.

Norfolk County Council thanked people for their patience while the routine maintenance work is carried out.