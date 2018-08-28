Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Sky lanterns and mass balloon releases could be banned in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:28 05 September 2018

Sky lanterns could be banned in Norwich. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying

Sky lanterns could be banned in Norwich. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying

Archant

A ban could be on the horizon for sky lanterns and mass balloon releases in Norwich.

At a meeting next week, members of Norwich City Council’s cabinet will decide whether to prohibit the lanterns, with officers recommending the proposal for approval.

If approved, a ban will be placed on releasing either the lanterns or balloons on mass on any council-owned land.

It comes just over a month after Green Party councillor Denise Carlo tabled a question at a full council meeting over the matter.

Her question, directed at Kevin Maguire, the city councillor’s cabinet member for safe city environment, asked whether a ban could be introduced immediately - amid fears fires could be sparked by the lanterns during the hot spell.

However, in his response, Mr Maguire indicated action was not required at the time as the matter would be debated in September.

Ms Carlo has since welcomed the report, but said something should have been done sooner.

She said: “I think this should have been done earlier, given how the hot the summer has been.

“I think the ban will help in the future and overall I am in support of the proposals, but it could have been done sooner.”

Ms Carlo, who is leader of the city council’s Green group, also said she felt more should be done to raise awareness of the hazards posed by lanterns and mass balloon releases.

She added: “I think we should go further with the move and educate people more about the impact these things have on the environment.

“People should particularly be made aware about balloons - pieces of them end up everywhere, including in the River Wensum.”

In his response to Ms Carlo’s question at the meeting in July, Mr Maguire set out reasons for the proposed ban.

He said: “Sky lanterns and balloons not only pose a fire risk but are also a significant threat to wildlife and livestock from ingestion and entanglement through the panic they cause.

“They are also a potential source of litter and waste in our environment.”

The cabinet will decide on the proposal on Wednesday, September 12.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Bin lorries and council vans were on the road without MoT

Seven South Norfolk Council vehicles were used on the road without MoT certificates. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Astronomer Mark Thompson tackles universe’s biggest questions in talk

Mark Thompson

Drivers urged to give our badgers a brake

The Norfolk Badger Trust is raising funds to buy warning signs Picture: Norfolk Badger Trust

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast