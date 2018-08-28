North Norfolk District Council to spend £600,000 on sprucing up public toilet facilities

Public toilets in Sheringham in Lushers Passage.

Six toilet blocks in North Norfolk are in line for renovation, including two to be completely remodelled.

North Norfolk District Council’s cabinet have agreed to invest £600,000 in its public loos, which will see facilities in Sheringham and Wells rebuilt.

The council currently own 39 sets of public toilets and despite it not being a statutory requirement to provide them, is keen to continue to do so.

Richard Price, cabinet member for property and asset commercialisation, said: “With increasing pressure on finances the upkeep of toilets has failed to keep pace with public expectations, for which I apologise.

“With over 40 years experience in hospitality, I can state categorically that it doesn’t matter how good the food and service is nor how many awards you have won; if the toilets are not scrupulously clean, the customer is unlikely to return.”

The investment will see the toilet facilities on Stearmans Yard in Wells and Lusher’s Passage in Sheringham entirely remodelled.

It will also see significant improvements to the provisions on Queens Road, Fakenham, New Road, North Walsham and Coast Roads in Bacton and Walcott.

The scheme is the first phase of improvements across the council’s 39 public toilet blocks, with these six being the first wave of works.

However, while the improvements were widely supported, some councillors present did express disappointment at some of the blocks that were omitted.

Pauline Grove-Jones, councillor for the Stalham and Sutton ward, said she was unhappy facilities in Stalham had been left off the list.

She said: “I am very pleased to see this happened, however, Stalham has had problems in the past so I’m disappointed we haven’t been included.”

Maggie Prior, councillor for the Holt ward, also voiced frustration that her area had not been included in the first phase of the scheme.

She added: “While I realise it is not a requirement for us to provide toilets, I am disappointed a town the size of Holt is not in the first stage of this.”

Tom Fitzpatrick, councillor for the Walsingham ward, welcomed the inclusion of the Stearmans Yard facilities in the scheme.