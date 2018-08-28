Search

£600,000 to improve these six toilet blocks in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:23 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:23 30 August 2018

Public toilets in Sheringham in Lushers Passage. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Public toilets in Sheringham in Lushers Passage. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Hundreds of thousands of pounds could be spent on places to spend a penny in the north of Norfolk, including rebuilding two facilities.

Next week, councillors are recommended to agree £600,000 of improvements to public toilet facilities in the district, which include complete rebuilds of blocks in Wells  and Sheringham.

At the next meeting of North Norfolk District Council’s cabinet, members will discuss proposals for six toilet projects.

These include completely rebuilding the toilet blocks on Stearman’s Yard in Wells and Lusher’s Passage in Sheringham.

Alongside these, the facilities on Queen’s Road in Fakenham and New Road in North Walsham would receive significant re-modelling, while the Coast Road toilets at Bacton and Walcott would receive deep cleans and upgrades.

A report going before the cabinet recommends the cabinet to put the proposals forward for full council approval.

It describes both the Wells and Sheringham sets as “dated”, identifying them as the ones in greatest need of investment.

The report says: “While £600,000 is a significant amount to invest in a non-statutory service, there is an expectation from residents and visitors alike that there is a good provision of public conveniences across the district.

“However, this level of investment will see a significant improvement  to a number of public convenience facilities provided by the council across the district and will have a beneficial impact.”

The district council currently operates 39 different public toilet sites - the most of any second-tier council in Norfolk.

The report adds: “There is a risk that if the council does not invest in these assets the buildings and facilities will continue to deteriorate, leading to an increased responsive maintenance cost, undermining the council’s reputation and ambition  as a quality tourism destination of choice.”

It also states any changes would include features to help reduce vandalism and anti-social behaviour, which the report says is “often associated with public toilets”.

Other features suggested include passive lighting, low water and energy use and baby-changing facilities. The committee’s meeting is on Monday, September 3.

