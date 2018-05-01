Norfolk recycling centre could get £150,000 revamp

Strumpshaw Recycling Centre could get a revamp. Photo: Antony Kelly . ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

Extra space could be freed-up for cars to manoeuvre at a Norfolk recycling centre if a £150,000 revamp gets the green light.

Proposals for the centre at Stone Lane in Strumpshaw would see improvements to the concrete hardstanding, fencing and drainage.

And a reorganisation of part of the site to allow more storage space would create more room for cars to pull into and out of the site, say Norfolk County Council bosses.

They say the site would remain open to the public if the work goes ahead. It would cost £150,000 and work would take place in spring next year.

The council says, if it does go ahead, there would still be the same number of containers, while visitor numbers and vehicles using the site would be likely to remain the same.

Consultation on the plans is open until next Monday and can be found at http://eplanning.norfolk.gov.uk by searching for application number c/5/2018/5006.