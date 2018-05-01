Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk recycling centre could get £150,000 revamp

PUBLISHED: 13:20 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:22 27 August 2018

Strumpshaw Recycling Centre could get a revamp. Photo: Antony Kelly .

Strumpshaw Recycling Centre could get a revamp. Photo: Antony Kelly .

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

Extra space could be freed-up for cars to manoeuvre at a Norfolk recycling centre if a £150,000 revamp gets the green light.

Proposals for the centre at Stone Lane in Strumpshaw would see improvements to the concrete hardstanding, fencing and drainage.

And a reorganisation of part of the site to allow more storage space would create more room for cars to pull into and out of the site, say Norfolk County Council bosses.

They say the site would remain open to the public if the work goes ahead. It would cost £150,000 and work would take place in spring next year.

The council says, if it does go ahead, there would still be the same number of containers, while visitor numbers and vehicles using the site would be likely to remain the same.

Consultation on the plans is open until next Monday and can be found at http://eplanning.norfolk.gov.uk by searching for application number c/5/2018/5006.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Greggs in Norwich is set to shut, but new one will open barely 50 metres away

A Norwich Greggs is to close, but will be re-opening just a stone's throw away. Pic: PA Wire

Norfolk pie and mash shop to serve up cockney classics

Jon and Maria Munford who are opening a pie and mash shop in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Homeless teen who had been raped didn’t get help from council for months

The teenager was not offered suitable accommodation until a solicitor threatened the council with legal action. File photo posed by model: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Updated: Sushi and sake festival organisers respond to complaints about Norwich event

Hundreds of people filled OPEN, at Bank Plain, on Saturday to sample a wide variety of food on offer. Photo: Luke Powell

Former school and acres of farmland set to be sold as Norfolk County Council grapples with £95m budget gap

The Elm Road Centre in Thetford. Pic: Archant.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: More details of fishing boat tragedy are revealed

The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Updated: TEAM NEWS: Changes afoot for Norwich City

Michael McGovern will start against Cardiff City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Air ambulance lands on beach at Sheringham after ‘medical incident’ reported

East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter Anglia One. Photo: EAAA

Norfolk recycling centre could get £150,000 revamp

Strumpshaw Recycling Centre could get a revamp. Photo: Antony Kelly .

Return after 60 years of Ardea pleasure wherry to Norwich

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham James arrives on the wherry Ardea at St Benet's Abbey on August 6, 2017 for the annual service at the monastery ruins on the banks of the River Bure. Picture: Roger Green

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast