Multiple occupancy landlords offered £30,000 amnesty to comply with new rules

Landlords facing fines of up to £30,000 for failing to comply with new rules governing multiple occupancy houses are being offered an amnesty if they apply for a licence before the end of this month.

People owning houses in multiple occupation were already required to have a licence, but new national legislation broadening the definition of “high risk” that came into force on October 1 saw an increase in the number needing a licence.

South Norfolk Council estimates there could be as many as 100 houses where the landlord now requires a licence but has not yet applied an offence with a penalty of up to £30,000.

The council is offering an amnesty to landlords who apply before November 30. After this date, it will consider action against the owners of unlicensed properties.

South Norfolk Council Cabinet member, Lisa Neal said: “We are committed to working with landlords to raise property standards and protect residents. We have so many good landlords in South Norfolk who provide an excellent service and we want to work with to make sure that they comply with the new legislation.”

A house in multiple occupation is where there are five or more occupants from more than one household, who share a kitchen, bathroom or toilet.