Middletons Steakhouse and Grill restores five star hygiene rating in swift re-inspection

Middletons Steakhouse and Grill. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2015

A city centre restaurant has regained its five star hygiene rating, just weeks after scoring just one on a previous inspection.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Middletons Steakhouse and Grill, on Timber Hill in Norwich was criticised by city council inspectors in the summer, after an inspection was carried out on the same day its walk-in refrigerator broke down.

However, on re-inspection this week, the restaurant reclaimed its previous five-star rating - the highest available in the system.

Stephen Hutton, managing director of the restaurant and its sister location in King’s Lynn, said

He said: “We would like to thank the local environmental health officers for their support and commitment to an early re-inspection.

“We have had a five star rating at our Timber Hill restaurant since its opening in December 2012, so it is now very much business as usual as we continue our commitment to the highest of food service standards.”

The restaurant was given a rating of one star when it was visited by inspectors on July 4, after concerns were raised about food being kept at incorrect temperatures - a result of a fridge malfunction that morning.

In the initial inspection, the environmental health officer acknowledged that an equipment malfunction had happened, but was not satisfied with the way it was handled.

However at the re-inspection, carried out on Monday, September 3, the inspector was satisfied that enough had been done to restore its previous five star rating.

The full inspection report is to be published in due course, but Norwich City Council has confirmed the restaurant had once again achieved the highest possible rating.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: “The food inspector said Middletons has now complied with everything that was raised in the first inspection, so was able to award a five rating.”

It sees the Timber Hill branch join the King’s Lynn restaurant in boasting the highest rating available in food hygiene inspections.

The July inspection was the first time the steakhouse had been inspected since 2014, with it also being its first since it re-launched after being hit by fire in 2015.