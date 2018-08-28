Search

Chinese takeaway becomes third zero-rated Norwich food location

PUBLISHED: 16:24 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:24 30 August 2018

Lotus House Chinese takeaway has received a zero in its latest hygiene inspection. Picture: Google

A Chinese takeaway has become the third zero-rated food establishment in the city area, following a scathing inspection.

Lotus House on Bishop Bridge Road in Norwich received the lowest possible rating in its most recent inspection and was criticised for a variety of hygiene slip-ups.

Among these, the inspector said staff at the restaurant were unaware of allergy risks caused by cross-contamination and that tubs of food were being stored in freezers uncovered.

The report says: “Food handlers did not understand what allergens are or their controls. There is a particular risk of allergen contamination during cooking, as the same ladle is being used to add various sauces and seasonings, including soy and black bean sauces, which both contained gluten and soya.

“You [the restaurant management] have not yet identified the allergens present in the food you prepare and have not warned your customers about the potential cross-contamination with allergens.”

The report lists 14 separate allergens present in the restaurant’s food which were not identified by its staff, including gluten, nuts and dairy products.

The inspector also said surfaces in the kitchen used for food preparation were being cleaned without antibacterial spray and that cleaning methods were not sufficient to control the spread of bacteria.

Further complaints were also made about uncovered containers being stacked on top of one another, members of staff having no means to hygienically dry their hands and food containers being kept unclean.

The owners were advised to take advantage of free allergen training made available by the Food Standards Agency.

The takeaway becomes the third establishment to currently hold a zero rating in Norwich City Council’s area, along with Mr Pizza on Portersfield Road and JD Hot Dogs on Albion Way.

Hot Grill Kebab and Pizza - also on Bishop Bridge Road - was also given a zero hygiene rating earlier this year, however, on re-inspection showed vast improvement and was awarded four stars.

Lotus House has been contacted for comment on the outcome of its inspection, which was carried out on Tuesday, July 31 and published this week.

