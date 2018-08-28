Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP backs prime minister over Brexit

PUBLISHED: 18:01 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:01 03 September 2018

Boris Johnson has attacked the prime minister's Brexit plan Photo: PA / Steve Parsons

Boris Johnson has attacked the prime minister's Brexit plan Photo: PA / Steve Parsons

PA Wire/PA Images

A Eurosceptic Norfolk MP has vowed to back Theresa May’s controversial Chequers Brexit plan in parliament.

Conservative South West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham is backing the PM's Brexit planConservative South West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham is backing the PM's Brexit plan

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham spoke out after former foreign secretary Boris Johnson rubbished the prime minister’s proposals claiming the UK stood to get “diddly squat” from the European Union.

Mr Johnson – who quit the cabinet in the days after the Chequers plan was revealed by the PM – is thought to be working with election strategist Sir Lynton Crosby in a bid to scupper the proposal and even launch a coup against Mrs May.

Sir Henry was a signatory of a letter sent to Mrs May in February along with other Brexit-backing MPs spelling out how they wanted negotiations to develop.

However he is standing by the leader and has said he will vote in favour of the Chequers plan.

“I am a pragmatist and a realist and I take the view that anything more robust than this plan would not have been acceptable to Europe,” he said.

“In terms of a stronger, harder Brexit anything softer would I think have led to more than just the two cabinet resignations.

“What one should bear in mind is that I am sure she would not have staked her entire credibility on this plan without first sounding out the likes of Angela Merkel and I am sure the team doing the negotiations will have been given quite a good steer that something along these lines would be acceptable. Of course, all of these negotiations will go to the wire but I think it will be accepted by Europe. I think they are very keen to do a deal.

“Of course there are still some pretty big issues to get sorted including the Irish border. But I think we are close to getting an agreement and I think Brexit secretary Dominic Raab is rightly optimistic about it.

“I think there is a lot of support for Theresa May in the parliamentary party – but obviously there are some people who disagree with the Chequers plan. I think that when it becomes apparent that the proposal is acceptable to Europe it will get through parliament.

“I will be backing it. I am a Eurosceptic and it does cross some of my red lines but I have to be a realist.”

Downing Street reacted angrily to Mr Johnson’s intervention. The prime minister’s spokesman said there were “no new ideas” being put forward by Mr Johnson.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Everything you need to know ahead of the Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Shetland Pony Racing at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Police looking for woman after 80-year-old has bag stolen in Asda

Police want to speak to a woman caught on CCTV in connection with the theft. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Video: Emi Buendia tipped to spark Norwich City

Emi Buendia shone on his full debut for Norwich City in the League Cup win at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast