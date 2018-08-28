North Norfolk green living event to launch anti-plastics campaign

Compost on show at Greenbuild. Picture: NNDC Archant

The region’s leading eco-lifestyle event is returning to north Norfolk this weekend.

Plants for sale at Greenbuild. Picture: NNDC Plants for sale at Greenbuild. Picture: NNDC

Greenbuild takes place on Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9, at Felbrigg Hall, and will see the launch of a new campaign to cut the use of single use plastics (SUP) throughout the area - titled #whatSUP.

And this year’s event promises to be one of the biggest yet, with organisers North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) set to welcome up to 100 exhibitors.

Visitors can enjoy craft and farmers’ markets, a catering area, and children’s entertainers, in the grounds of the Cromer National Trust venue, as well as learning how to lead a greener lifestyle.

Exhibitors of green technology like solar panels, biomass boilers, and electric cars and bikes will be in attendance, and there will be plenty going on to keep children entertained, including theatre shows, face painting, and a free quiz with prizes.

The NNDC Countryside team will be offering workshops on tree identification, leaf and animal prints as well as wildlife games, and there will be plenty of food stalls to visit, offering local food and fresh, homemade and organic produce.

Talks and advice from exhibitors and volunteers will cover everything from battery storage and reducing food waste, to plastic pollution and growing fruit and vegetables.

National Trust officers will offer guided walks of the estate, the deer park and around the lake.

A timetable of talks and other details can be found on the Greenbuild website.

There will also be practical demonstrations and lessons from a survival and bushcraft expert for children throughout the weekend in basic wood carving and fire starting using flint and steel, ferro rods and bow drills.

These talks will be held at Stand Y at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm on the Saturday and 11am, 1pm and 3pm on the Sunday.

Teams from NNDC departments will also be there, to chat with visitors and offer advice, including on job opportunities and upcoming elections.

The site is open from 10.30am to 4.30pm on the Saturday, and 10.30am to 4pm on the Sunday, with parking and entry to Greenbuild both free.

Visitors can purchase a voucher for three bags of compost for £3 (subject to availability) which will be loaded into their cars for them on the way out of the site.