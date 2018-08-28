Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Norfolk green living event to launch anti-plastics campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:47 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:06 04 September 2018

Compost on show at Greenbuild. Picture: NNDC

Compost on show at Greenbuild. Picture: NNDC

Archant

The region’s leading eco-lifestyle event is returning to north Norfolk this weekend.

Plants for sale at Greenbuild. Picture: NNDCPlants for sale at Greenbuild. Picture: NNDC

Greenbuild takes place on Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9, at Felbrigg Hall, and will see the launch of a new campaign to cut the use of single use plastics (SUP) throughout the area - titled #whatSUP.

And this year’s event promises to be one of the biggest yet, with organisers North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) set to welcome up to 100 exhibitors.

Visitors can enjoy craft and farmers’ markets, a catering area, and children’s entertainers, in the grounds of the Cromer National Trust venue, as well as learning how to lead a greener lifestyle.

Exhibitors of green technology like solar panels, biomass boilers, and electric cars and bikes will be in attendance, and there will be plenty going on to keep children entertained, including theatre shows, face painting, and a free quiz with prizes.

The NNDC Countryside team will be offering workshops on tree identification, leaf and animal prints as well as wildlife games, and there will be plenty of food stalls to visit, offering local food and fresh, homemade and organic produce.

Talks and advice from exhibitors and volunteers will cover everything from battery storage and reducing food waste, to plastic pollution and growing fruit and vegetables.

National Trust officers will offer guided walks of the estate, the deer park and around the lake.

A timetable of talks and other details can be found on the Greenbuild website.

There will also be practical demonstrations and lessons from a survival and bushcraft expert for children throughout the weekend in basic wood carving and fire starting using flint and steel, ferro rods and bow drills.

These talks will be held at Stand Y at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm on the Saturday and 11am, 1pm and 3pm on the Sunday.

Teams from NNDC departments will also be there, to chat with visitors and offer advice, including on job opportunities and upcoming elections.

The site is open from 10.30am to 4.30pm on the Saturday, and 10.30am to 4pm on the Sunday, with parking and entry to Greenbuild both free.

Visitors can purchase a voucher for three bags of compost for £3 (subject to availability) which will be loaded into their cars for them on the way out of the site.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Nerfing to see here! Police called to children’s Nerf gun party after bangs are mistaken for real gunfire

Police posed for pictures with children at the Nerf gun party after being called to reports of gunfire. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Green.

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Video: Man locked up after cannabis worth £400,000 is discovered in home

The cannabis factory found in Pound Road, North Walsham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast