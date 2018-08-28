Revealed: The 202 new development sites proposed for the Greater Norwich Local Plan

Land off Silfield Road which could be developed as part of a 6,500 garden village. Picture: Google Google

More than 200 new sites have been put forward for potential development as part of the next phase of shaping the future of the Greater Norwich area.

Shaun Vincent, chairman of the Greater Norwich Development Partner. Picture: Archant library Shaun Vincent, chairman of the Greater Norwich Development Partner. Picture: Archant library

The Greater Norwich Development Partnership, a collaboration between Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk’s councils, is in the process of piecing together a new local plan for the area.

Earlier this year, 562 submissions were mooted in the first phase of establishing the blueprint for development over the next 18 years.

The current phase has seen an additional 202 possible sites put forward, which are now open for public consultation.

The plan is being pieced together to help Norwich City, Broadland and South Norfolk councils establish how they could shape development in the area in the coming years.

Stuart Vincent, chairman of the Greater Norwich Development Partnership - which represents all three councils, said: “This is a further chance for people to have their say before a draft plan is put forward for consultation next year.

“The more people who contribute, the better the plan will reflect the views of people who live, work and run businesses here.”

The consultation, which runs until Friday, December 14, can be found on the Greater Norwich Local Plan website.