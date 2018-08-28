Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Great Yarmouth council reassures stall holders over plans to move market

PUBLISHED: 16:33 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:33 03 September 2018

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Graham Plant, alongside Labour leader, Trevor Wainwright. Picture Neil Perry

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Graham Plant, alongside Labour leader, Trevor Wainwright. Picture Neil Perry

Archant

Great Yarmouth Borough Council have reassured stall holders that plans to move its historic market are not final.

The market place has been in Yarmouth for hundreds of years and traders have expressed their anger at the possibility of it being moved, revealed last week.

Graham Plant, council leader, reassured market traders on Monday that there are “no firm plans whatsoever” on the proposal.

He said: “We’re at the consultation stage and are asking the general public, traders and people surrounding the market place what they would like to see done.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there that I’m hearing from councillors - not from my group, but independent - making up stories about what has already been decided.

“It’s disingenuous and it is causing no end of problems and worries for people on the market.”

Many businesses have been trading on the market for over 50 years including Brewer’s Chip Saloon and Barrie’s Tea Stall.

Traders accept that the market place needs regenerating but many oppose any proposals which would involve a relocation.

James Rose, who owns Dearno’s Market Chips which has been a family business for 50 years, said: “There needs to be investment but that should be based around improving people’s whole experience of being in Yarmouth, not on re-locating the stalls.”

The council is hoping to receive Coastal Community funding of between £1.5 million to £2 million to make the market “more attractive”.

Mr Plant added: “We’ve been told the market has been dying for the last 20 years with numbers going down and people leaving the market.

“It’s really bad that when you try to do something good for the town there’s other people turning it around and saying you’re going to lose your stall.”

Leader of the Labour group at GYBC, Trevor Wainwright, said: “The investment will hopefully kick-start retailers coming back into our town centre.

“All we’re really interested in is bringing Yarmouth into the 21st century.”

The council have made an open invitation for market traders to come into the town hall and discuss any concerns they have.

Mr Plant said: “It’s absolutely crucial for people who work and operate on the market place to talk to us.”

Most Read

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Everything you need to know ahead of the Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Shetland Pony Racing at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Police looking for woman after 80-year-old has bag stolen in Asda

Police want to speak to a woman caught on CCTV in connection with the theft. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

North Norfolk District Council to spend £600,000 on sprucing up public toilet facilities

Public toilets in Sheringham in Lushers Passage. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast