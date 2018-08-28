First phase of west Norfolk business park scheme given council go-ahead - and could create hundreds of new jobs

An artist's impression of the new business park Picture: West Norfolk council Archant

The first phase of a scheme which could bring thousands of jobs to west Norfolk has been approved by councillors.

Members of West Norfolk Council’s planning committee have given the green light to phase one of a development to begin on King’s Lynn’s Nar Ouse Enterprise Zone (NOEZ).

Outline planning permission for the site has been in place for some time, however, a reserved matters application for three units and a road access point went before councillors on Monday.

Discussions regarding the land for development were first held almost a decade ago in 2009, but so far just one building, the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC), has been built.

The first phase, which is hoped to create between 200 and 300 jobs, will see 10,000 sq ft office space and 30,000 sq ft of industrial space split over three buildings.

Jemma Curtis, regeneration and programmes manager for the council, said: “The space has been there but various issues regarding access and funding have been there but now the proposal was approved we can move forward with the marketing, we already have four or five business enquires on the site.”

Some 56 units, ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 sq ft were proposed for the site, which straddles Nar Ouse Way with phase one due to begin mid 2019 with the first business to move in 2020.