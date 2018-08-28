Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Climbing centre on hunt for new home as council approves 50-home development bid

PUBLISHED: 16:37 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:37 04 September 2018

Fenrock Climbing Centre in Outwell, which would make way for a 50-home development's access road. Picture: Google

Fenrock Climbing Centre in Outwell, which would make way for a 50-home development's access road. Picture: Google

Google

A West Norfolk climbing centre is on the hunt for a new location, after planning permission was granted to a scheme looking to use the land it occupies.

Fenrock Climbing is currently based off Isle Road in Outwell, having opened in October 2016.

However, its time at the location is coming to an end, after West Norfolk and King’s Lynn Borough Council approved an outline application to develop land close by.

The application, from Beech Properties Ltd, is to build up to 50 homes, a project which would require demolition of the climbing centre’s building to make way for an access point.

And at a meeting of the council’s planning committee, members voted in favour of the plans, which will now progress to the reserved matters stage.

It means the climbing centre will be on the move, which is likely to be after its current lease runs out in March 2019.

However, Nate George, its founder, said he had been kept informed throughout the application progress and had planned for the possibility of the land being developed.

He said: “We have always been aware that there was the potential for planning to be granted and are very grateful for being given the opportunity to start Fenrock so close to home.

“Because of this, we have been making contingency plans and are now looking for suitable units in the area to not only move into, but to also expand what has become a thriving community.”

While exact specifics of the development are not to be determined until the next phase of planning, the applicants have said it would be a mixture of detached and semi-detached homes.

The design and access statement for the project also states it would include provisions for affordable homes “if a need exists in the village”.

The application was recommended for approval by officers, with members of the committee voting to support these recommendations.

The application received 10 representations from members of the public, nine of which were opposed to the scheme. Outwell Parish Council also objected, raising concerns about how local amenities would cope with the extra homes.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Nerfing to see here! Police called to children’s Nerf gun party after bangs are mistaken for real gunfire

Police posed for pictures with children at the Nerf gun party after being called to reports of gunfire. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Green.

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Video: Man locked up after cannabis worth £400,000 is discovered in home

The cannabis factory found in Pound Road, North Walsham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast