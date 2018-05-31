Carriageway repair works will close road for four days

Feltwell Road, Southery, will be closed for four days next month for carraigeway resurfacing.

Major carriageway repair works costing £83,000 will begin on Tuesday, September 4.

The B1160 Feltwell Road, in Southery, will be closed for four days to all those except residents.

Closures will be from Southery village speed limit eastwards to the junction with B1160 Decoy Road.

A fully signed official diversion route along roads of the same or higher classification via B1160 Southery, A10 Downham Market, A1122 Stradsett, A134 Wereham and B1160 Wereham will be operating while the works are in progress.

Access to businesses and properties will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time but Norfolk Council Council said it is inevitable that there will be some disruption.

Traffic Management Operatives will be present to advise access arrangements for residents.

For further information, contact Dave Barley, surfacing engineer, on 0344 800 8020.