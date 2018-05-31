Search

Fairytales and Legends set to return to King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 16:04 22 August 2018

Fairytales and Legends, a fun-packed day in King's Lynn town centre. Photo : Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk and Vancouver Quarter

Fairytales and Legends, a fun-packed day in King's Lynn town centre. Photo : Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk and Vancouver Quarter

Steve Adams 2017 : 07398 238853

A Norfolk town is preparing to welcome back its Fairytales and Legends event for a fourth year running.

Fairytales and Legends, a fun-packed day in King's Lynn town centre. Photo : Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk and Vancouver Quarter

On Sunday, August 26, King’s Lynn will transform into a land of enchantment, where magic and fairytales rule supreme as dragons fairies and a host of characters descend on Tuesday Market Place.

A popular event in the town’s calender, the 2018 Fairytales and Legends event will feature appearances from Saint George and Brachaus the dragon, the Fairy Godmother and the award winning children’s music company, Hartbeeps.

The Corn Exchange will be turned into Sleeping Beauty’s palace, where there will be activities such as dreamcatcher-making, bedtime stories and a glitter bar.

Those who are feeling creative will be able to take their pick of a number of workshops, including how to make a unicorn horn, a fire-breathing dragon head, genie lamp money boxes, troll headbands or a knights’ armour.

Last year's Fairytales and Legends event in King's Lynn. Picture: Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk and Vancouver QuarterLast year's Fairytales and Legends event in King's Lynn. Picture: Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk and Vancouver Quarter

Abbie Panks, Vancouver Quarter manager and event director, said: “Fairytales and Legends is an event for everyone who wants to add a little enchantment to everyday life. It’s about sparking children’s imaginations, be it through storytelling, music, dancing, theatre, dressing-up, or making and crafting – anything that will inspire and help children create memories. We have a great programme of activities lined up to keep the whole family entertained.

Activities will start from 10am - 4pm, in the Tuesday Market Place, Vancouver Quarter, the town centre, and the Alive Corn Exchange.

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader and cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Health at the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk said: “Every year I’m astonished at how much is going on during just one day at Fairytales and Legends. It’s wonderful to see so many children get dressed up and come into the town centre to enjoy all the activities on offer. We hope just as many come along this year, and make the most of what is definitely one of the highlights of our summer events programme.”

For times and event details ahead of the day visit: www.fairytalesandlegends.co.uk.

For weather updates on the day and follow the event on Twitter via @FairytalesLgnds or Facebook @fairytalesandlegendsKL.

Listen to the latest weather forecast