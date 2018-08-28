Search

First business pledges to relocate to Egmere Business Zone when scheme is delivered

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 September 2018

Egmere Business Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Egmere Business Park. Picture: Ian Burt

The first prospective tenants have been found for a new business park in the north of Norfolk.

Tidal Transit Ltd, a Docking-based offshore wind service supplier, has stated its intentions to relocate to the Egmere Business Zone once it is finished.

It comes as North Norfolk District Council’s cabinet voted to press forward with the scheme, despite some reservations from fellow councillors.

Richard Price, cabinet member for property and asset commercialisation, said the scheme would create huge opportunities for the district.

However, fellow cabinet member Nigel Dixon said he was unable to support the proposal to move forward with the scheme.

Mr Dixon said he was concerned that Tidal  Transit Ltd was - thus far - the only business to  pledge to move onto the site and that he would need evidence others would follow suit.

Karen Ward, chairman of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee, raised similar concerns.

