Proposals for speed calming measures criticised by residents

People in a Norwich suburb have pushed back on traffic calming plans proposed by the city council, following their 20mph zone shake up.

The Eaton Village Residents’ Association (EVRA) have been critical of some of the ideas proposed by the Norwich City Council for their area, saying the measures “would not work and in fact, would create bigger traffic problems”.

The council has proposed that for the Eaton area the 20mph zone be adopted, as well as introducing Give Way junctions, traffic calming measures called roundels and pedestrian refuges on Church Lane and Greenways.

There is also scope to add more cycle paths and other improvements to encourage cycling.

Following a meeting between EVRA and council officers, county councillor Brian Watkins said: “Whilst we back 20mph, we hope we have persuaded them that physical works on Greenways and Church Lane are not needed.”

Chairman of EVRA Chris Stebbings set out on the association’s website why he believed the physical works would not be effective, saying: “The changes to the Greenways/Church Lane junction do not appear workable since vehicles turning into the upper end of Church Lane wouldn’t have a clear line of the sight of vehicles coming down Greenways until they were some way beyond the turn.

“The junction would be unsafe, particularly for buses and other large vehicles heading towards Marston lane or the Eaton Activity Centre.”

Instead, EVRA have requested a “soft implementation”, saying that roundels and speed indicator signs “would be more effective.”

Mr Stebbing added: “We propose that roundels together with automatic flashing speed warning signs are used at various locations on Church Lane and Greenways in place of the proposed physical pinch points and Give Way junctions.

“We believe that with sufficient flashing speed signs in place drivers will reduce their speed along the open stretches of these roads. For much of the day the traffic along these roads is fairly light and at these times the pinch points would not slow vehicles. At busy times the high level of flow would create gridlock.”

The consultation over these plans is due to close on Wednesday, with EVRA asking residents to email their comments to transport@norwich.gov.uk.