MPs demand more local powers for the East

East Anglian MPs are demanding greater devolution for the region and more infrastructure spending from government.

The East of England All Parliamentary Group has published its submission to this year’s Budget which will be held in the autumn.

MPs in the group include Conservative Waveney MP Peter Aldous, Labour’s Clive Lewis, Norwich South, and Lib Dem Norman Lamb, North Norfolk.

The group’s submission to the Treasury calls for:

• The huge potential of the East of England to contribute to UK prosperity to be better reflected in government thinking, its priorities and in its investment plans;

• Government to ensure the East of England receives a fair share of infrastructure investment – to maintain global competitiveness and continue its net contribution to the Treasury;

• Greater devolution – to local authorities, sub-national transport bodies and to Local Enterprise Partnerships as well as at the region-wide level on some strategic issues;

The submission, entitled Building together the foundations of more productivity, prosperity and inclusivity in the East of England, represents nine months’ work by the APPG.

It has been backed by the region’s LEPs, the East of England LGA, British Sugar, London Stansted Airport, the A120 campaign, Astra Zeneca and Anglian Water.

Mr Aldous said: “The East of England is the UK’s jobs powerhouse. It is one of the country’s fastest growing regions, both in population and economy.

“There has been significant investment in recent years, though there is a need to better recognise the region’s importance and untapped potential, including the fact that it is one of only three UK regions to contribute more in tax than it receives in public money.

“The East of England is at the forefront of global excellence and innovation – and a frontrunner in attracting business.”

Author of the report Steve Barwick said: “The key strategic issue facing the East of England is how to manage and spread growth to market towns and coastal communities – many of who feel left behind or too long left alone. The government needs to support through adequate and fair funding as well as devolution of more powers.”