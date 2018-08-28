‘Vital’ Cromer Pier improvements to go ahead as cabinet approves £400,000 project

Cromer Pier is to receive £400,000 of improvements. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A landmark feature of the North Norfolk coastline is to receive “vital” upgrades in the coming months.

Cromer Pier, one of the region’s most instantly recognisable attractions, is to receive up to £400,000 of improvements, after district council cabinet members agreed to the scheme.

The project, which will see structural work done to the steelwork underneath the pier, will strengthen it ahead of already scheduled improvements to the theatre roof.

At a meeting of North Norfolk District Council’s cabinet, council leader John Lee described the works as “vital”.

The works, which will be carried out by UK Industrial Services, will pave the way for the roof improvements, which are scheduled to be carried out before the new theatre season.

The roof project, costing £275,000 itself, is scheduled to begin in early 2019, ahead of the new calendar of shows, which get under way in March.

Ahead of the meeting, a spokesman for North Norfolk District Council said: “This investment to secure the future of this iconic landmark, of which North Norfolk District Council is the proud owner, would be used to improve the structural base of the pier prior to the commencement of improvement work to the roof structure of the theatre, where £275,000 has already been agreed.”

The cabinet had the option to defer to works until next year, however, it was decided it would be a better option to press ahead with them, as this would have resulted in the theatre roof improvements also having to be delayed.

A council officer’s report to the cabinet said: “It isn’t case of if these works [the theatre roof repairs] are undertaken, but when, so there is little point in delaying them.”

It will not be the first time UK Industrial Services has carried out works to the pier, having previously worked on renovations following storm surges in 2013 and 2017.

The company was recommended to allow for the works to be completed promptly and with easiest possible access.

The report said: “They operate by rope access as opposed to using scaffolding erected underneath the pier, which can be extremely costly and is is vulnerable to damage from winter storms.”