Major tourist attraction in line for £400,000 of improvement work

PUBLISHED: 15:46 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:51 31 August 2018

Cromer Pier could receive £400,000 of improvements. Picture: Ian Burt

Cromer Pier could receive £400,000 of improvements. Picture: Ian Burt

It is one of the region’s most recognisable attractions, with an impressive view, a popular Christmas show and even a starring role in the Alan Partridge film.

Steelwork beneath Cromer Pier could be repaired in a £400,000 project Picture: Nick ButcherSteelwork beneath Cromer Pier could be repaired in a £400,000 project Picture: Nick Butcher

Now, Cromer Pier is in line for £400,000 of investment, with North Norfolk District Council recommended to fund crucial repairs to the attraction.

The works, which will see the underneath of the pier strengthened, would aim to be completed ahead of an already planned project to improve the theatre roof.

The roof project, costing £275,000 itself, is scheduled to begin in early 2019, ahead of the theatre’s new calendar of shows, which get under way in March.

A spokesman for North Norfolk District Council said the investment would provide the groundworks needed for the roof repairs to be carried out.

If approved, the works would be carried out to the steelwork underneath the theatre area of the pier, to maximise stability during the roof repairs.

A report to be considered by the council’s cabinet on Monday states the aim would be for the works to be completed before January 2019, to allow the roof works to be carried out as planning.

Council officers have recommended that the work by carried out by UK Industrial Services, the same company who working on renovating the pier following storm surges in 2013 and 2017.

The report says: “Due to both the timescales and the specialist nature of these works, officers are recommending that a direct appointment is made to the UK Industrial Services.

“They operate by rope access as opposed to using scaffolding erected underneath the pier, which can be extremely costly and is vulnerable to damage from winter storms.”

Cabinet members will decide on Monday whether to push forward with the project, though there is also an option for them to defer to works until next year.

However, officers say this option would also mean delaying the roof works, which would not be able to be completed until 2020.

The report adds: “It isn’t case of if these works [the theatre roof repairs] are undertaken, but when, so there is little point in delaying them.”

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

