New £3.2m sports hub in Cromer given green light by district council

A £3.2m community sports hub is to be served up in Cromer, after the district council granted planning permission to the project.

The facility, which will include three indoor tennis courts, a gym and meeting space, was unanimously voted in favour of by members of North Norfolk District Council’s planning committee.

Ahead of the meeting, some concerns were raised from members of the Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Association (CLTSA) that the project could spell the end for the club.

However, no representative from the CLTSA voiced objections to the scheme at the meeting, as it received unanimous approval from the committee,

Nigel Pearce, district councillor for Cromer, described the project as an “exciting development”.

He said: “It will provide a calling sign for sport and healthy living and will be a real benefit to the community.”

The project, which is a collaboration between the district council, Cromer Academy and the Lawn Tennis Association, will see the new hub built on land currently owned by the academy.

The facility will be available both for the academy’s use, and to members of the public, with a public entrance via Cabbell Park, off Mill Road.

The council plans to contribute around £2.4m towards the project, with the remaining amount expected to be funded by the Lawn Tennis Association.

Kevin Wardle, a CLTSA member, raised fears over the project’s implications on the neighbouring club and said it should have been consulted more.

However, a council spokesman insisted the project had been through full consultation and that the CLTSA had been engaged throughout the process.

As the application was discussed, Pauline Grove-Jones praised the scheme, but raised concerns about how six trees being removed to make way for the building would be replaced.

Planning officers, though, assured her they would be.

Fellow councillor Vincent FitzPatrick, substituting on the committee, added: “Building a large hangar-like building in a town centre sounds like a disaster, but with this not being in a beauty spot and serving the purpose it will, I think it will be tremendous.”

The project will also see the loss of outdoor netball and basketball provisions on site.