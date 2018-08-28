Decision to be made on £3.2m community sports facility for Cromer

Plans for a £3.2m community sports hub in Cromer have been submitted. Image: NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

The fate of a new sports hub in Cromer, including three indoor tennis courts, will be decided by councillors next week.

Plans for a new £3.2m community sports facility were unveiled earlier this year, in a project North Norfolk District Council is working on alongside the Lawn Tennis Association and Cromer Academy.

Next week, the plans for a scheme will go before the council’s planning committee, with officers recommending it for approval.

The project includes three indoor tennis courts and a gym, along with the associated changing facilities, a studio and a social area.

The building has been designed by Saunders Boston Architects on behalf of the district council and - if approved - would be built on land owned by Cromer Academy.

However, while it would be on the school’s land, there would also be a separate public entrance via Cabbell Park, off Mill Road.

And while adding to the tennis and fitness provisions of the area, it would see the loss of a space currently used for basketball and netball.

A report going before the committee says: “The proposal will provide, amongst other things, a first-class indoor and therefore all-weather tennis facility and a fully-equipped gym and meeting room.

“These new sports facilities would significantly enhance the current recreational use of the site.

“Where netball and basketball provision is to be lost, it would be recommended that the Academy provides alternative provision within their own site, so as not to discourage informal recreation opportunities for students and the positive benefits such opportunities can bring.”

The project’s design and access statement says the facility will be made available for use by both the general community and students of the Academy.

It says: “The long-term vision for the project is to create a health and wellbeing legacy for tennis and other sporting activities in North Norfolk for all ages and abilities.”

The council plans to contribute around £2.4m towards the project, with the remainder expected to be funded by the Lawn Tennis Association.

The application will be decided on Thursday, September 6 and is recommended for approval.